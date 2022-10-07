Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 20 Kopeks 1863. "VITTORIO EMANUELE II" (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: "VITTORIO EMANUELE II"

Obverse Pattern 20 Kopeks 1863 "VITTORIO EMANUELE II" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Pattern 20 Kopeks 1863 "VITTORIO EMANUELE II" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,88 g
  • Pure silver (0,1177 oz) 3,66 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1863 . "VITTORIO EMANUELE II". This silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the RND auction for RUB 800,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
8261 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 (Pattern) at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 (Pattern) at auction RND - December 18, 2021
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
10785 $
Price in auction currency 800000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 20 Kopeks 1863 (Pattern) at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search