Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 20 Kopeks 1863. "VITTORIO EMANUELE II" (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: "VITTORIO EMANUELE II"
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1863 . "VITTORIO EMANUELE II". This silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the RND auction for RUB 800,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
8261 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
10785 $
Price in auction currency 800000 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
