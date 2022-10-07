Pattern 20 Kopeks 1863. "VITTORIO EMANUELE II" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 20 Kopeks 1863 . "VITTORIO EMANUELE II". This silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 131 sold at the RND auction for RUB 800,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

