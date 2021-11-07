Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ. Nickel silver. Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Nickel silver. Restrike

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ Nickel silver Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ Nickel silver Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Nickel silver
  • Weight 9,38 - 9,69 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 with mark ЕМ. Nickel silver. Restrike. This nickel silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2010.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
2024 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1271 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - June 12, 2021
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction RND - October 1, 2016
Seller RND
Date October 1, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 11, 2015
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - October 31, 2012
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 16, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 30, 2011
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 24, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
