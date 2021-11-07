Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ. Nickel silver. Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 with mark ЕМ. Nickel silver. Restrike. This nickel silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (16) AU (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) SP65 (1) SP63 (1) PF64 (1) RB (5) Service NGC (6) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (12)

MDC Monaco (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (1)

RND (2)

SINCONA (1)