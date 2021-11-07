Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ. Nickel silver. Restrike (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Nickel silver. Restrike
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 with mark ЕМ. Nickel silver. Restrike. This nickel silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Künker (12)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RND (2)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
2024 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1271 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 12, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2015
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 31, 2012
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2011
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search