Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ. Copper (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,38 - 9,69 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 with mark ЕМ. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the RND auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Luxcoins (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Wu-eL (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
2695 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Luxcoins - June 3, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PL66
Selling price
2654 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Wu-eL - April 11, 2024
Seller Wu-eL
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 21, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

