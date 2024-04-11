Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ. Copper (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,38 - 9,69 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 with mark ЕМ. Copper. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 154 sold at the RND auction for RUB 360,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
2695 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PL66
Selling price
2654 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 21, 2021
Condition SP65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
