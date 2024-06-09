Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ. Copper-Nickel (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Copper-Nickel

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ Copper-Nickel - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 9,38 - 9,69 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 with mark ЕМ. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 812 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Luxcoins - June 3, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
2654 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Luxcoins - June 3, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PF65
Selling price
2654 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Empire - February 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition UNC PL
To auction

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

