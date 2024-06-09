Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ. Copper-Nickel (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 with mark ЕМ. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 812 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (29) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (8) MS63 (9) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) PF65 (1) PF63 (1) Service NGC (4) ННР (4) RNGA (2)

