Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ. Copper-Nickel (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Copper-Nickel
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 9,38 - 9,69 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1863 with mark ЕМ. Copper-Nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 812 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
2654 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller Luxcoins
Date June 3, 2024
Condition PF65
Selling price
2654 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date February 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
