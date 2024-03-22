Pattern Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ. Weight 24.00 g. Special edge (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Weight 24.00 g. Special edge. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 1310 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 450,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1)