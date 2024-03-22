Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ. Weight 24.00 g. Special edge (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Weight 24.00 g. Special edge

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ Weight 24.00 g Special edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Pattern Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ Weight 24.00 g Special edge - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 24 g
  • Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Weight 24.00 g. Special edge. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 1310 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 450,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
184653 $
Price in auction currency 170000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
