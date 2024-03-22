Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ. Weight 24.00 g. Special edge (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Weight 24.00 g. Special edge
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 24 g
- Pure silver (0,5787 oz) 18 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Weight 24.00 g. Special edge. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 1310 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 450,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
