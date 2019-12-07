Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ. Weight 20.73 g (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Weight 20.73 g
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Weight 20.73 g. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 210,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
200000 $
Price in auction currency 200000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
219900 $
Price in auction currency 210000 CHF
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
