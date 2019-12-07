Pattern Rouble 1860 СПБ ФБ. Weight 20.73 g (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. Weight 20.73 g. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 867 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 210,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

