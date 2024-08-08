Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 5,400,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
5464 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6116 $
Price in auction currency 4800 GBP
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
12
