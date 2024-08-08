Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 5,400,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1881 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 703 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 4,800. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.

Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
5464 $
Price in auction currency 500000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
6116 $
Price in auction currency 4800 GBP
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Varesi - November 9, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction V. GADOURY - October 23, 2021
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 23, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2021
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - March 13, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - February 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 26, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction NIKO - February 14, 2018
Seller NIKO
Date February 14, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1881 СПБ НФ at auction Hess Divo - October 26, 2012
Seller Hess Divo
Date October 26, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
