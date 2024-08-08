5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1872 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32260 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,400. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (125) AU (50) XF (93) VF (8) No grade (23) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (19) MS62 (51) MS61 (21) MS60 (16) AU58 (11) AU55 (7) AU53 (1) AU50 (6) XF45 (2) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (1) PL (1) Service NGC (80) ННР (3) PCGS (20) RNGA (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (19)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (15)

Baldwin's (2)

Busso Peus (3)

Chaponnière (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (1)

Creusy Numismatique (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Empire (13)

Emporium Hamburg (3)

Felzmann (3)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (6)

Grün (1)

Heritage (33)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (2)

Hess Divo (6)

Höhn (3)

ICE (1)

Imperial Coin (11)

Katz (5)

Künker (31)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Leu (3)

Lugdunum (1)

MS67 (2)

Münzenonline (1)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (3)

NIKO (4)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numimarket (5)

Numisbalt (11)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (24)

Rauch (5)

RedSquare (1)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

RND (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (20)

SINCONA (8)

Soler y Llach (2)

Spink (1)

Stack's (13)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (3)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (5)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (1)