Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 2,400,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (307)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1872 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32260 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,400. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2435 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - March 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - August 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

