Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1872 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 2,400,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (307)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1872 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32260 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 17,400. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
1440 $
Price in auction currency 1440 USD
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2435 $
Price in auction currency 210000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
