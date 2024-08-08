Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1870 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 5,000,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (198)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1870 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22163 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 12,650. Bidding took place September 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1140 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
892 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
