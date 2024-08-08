Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 3,900,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1869 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2901 $
Price in auction currency 255999 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1352 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
