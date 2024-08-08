Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 3,900,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1869 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2901 $
Price in auction currency 255999 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1352 $
Price in auction currency 1250 EUR
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Naumann - May 7, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date May 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1869 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Search