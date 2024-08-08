Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
Russia Period: 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 3,400,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (185)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1868 with mark СПБ НI. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2667 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3251 $
Price in auction currency 295000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 23, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction MDC Monaco - April 22, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

