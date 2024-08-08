5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1868 with mark СПБ НI. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (81) AU (30) XF (59) VF (8) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (9) MS62 (41) MS61 (8) MS60 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (10) PL (1) Service NGC (48) ННР (6) PCGS (3)

