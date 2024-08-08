Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1868 СПБ НI (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 3,400,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (185)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1868 with mark СПБ НI. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 7,000. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
2667 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3251 $
Price in auction currency 295000 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******

Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
