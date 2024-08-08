5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1867 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,570,923. Bidding took place April 17, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (23) AU (14) XF (8) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (1)

Cayón (1)

Empire (6)

Heritage (4)

Imperial Coin (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (4)

Numimarket (2)

Rare Coins (8)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (5)

Stack's (2)

WCN (4)

Знак (1)