Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 3,494,100

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (49)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1867 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,570,923. Bidding took place April 17, 2024.

Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
16685 $
Price in auction currency 1570923 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2838 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 15, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - February 14, 2020
Seller Знак
Date February 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Russia 5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2017
Condition MS60
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

