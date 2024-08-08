Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1867 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 3,494,100
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (49)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1867 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 1,570,923. Bidding took place April 17, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
16685 $
Price in auction currency 1570923 RUB
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2838 $
Price in auction currency 11500 PLN
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
