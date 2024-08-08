Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 3,901,543
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1865 with mark СПБ АС. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 820 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 51,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 357000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1944 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date April 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Holmasto
Date December 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
