5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1865 with mark СПБ АС. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 820 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 51,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Сondition UNC (45) AU (16) XF (21) VF (4) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (8) MS63 (13) MS62 (12) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (2) NGC (25) PCGS (2)

