Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 3,901,543

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (88) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1865 with mark СПБ АС. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 820 sold at the Stary Sklep auction for PLN 51,000. Bidding took place February 11, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Empire (6)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Künker (11)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Palombo (3)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
4000 $
Price in auction currency 357000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1944 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Frühwald - April 1, 2022
Seller Frühwald
Date April 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Holmasto - December 12, 2020
Seller Holmasto
Date December 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1865 СПБ АС at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1865 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search