Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 3,900,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (170)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1864 with mark СПБ АС. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 712,001. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (22)
  • AURORA (15)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (10)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (13)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (17)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NIKO (3)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numisor (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (24)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (4)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (2)
  • WCN (3)
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
4522 $
Price in auction currency 390000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
4082 $
Price in auction currency 364348 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

