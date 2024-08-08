5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1864 with mark СПБ АС. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 712,001. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition UNC (100) AU (33) XF (30) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (26) MS63 (26) MS62 (23) MS61 (6) AU58 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (5) Service ННР (11) NGC (58) RNGA (6) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (22)

AURORA (15)

Chaponnière (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (10)

Frühwald (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (2)

Heritage (13)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (5)

Künker (17)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

MS67 (4)

New York Sale (2)

NIKO (3)

Nomisma (1)

Numis Poland (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Numisor (2)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (24)

Rauch (2)

RedSquare (1)

RND (7)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (7)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stack's (2)

UBS (4)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (2)

WCN (3)