5 Roubles 1864 СПБ АС (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 3,900,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1864
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (170)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1864 with mark СПБ АС. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 712,001. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
4522 $
Price in auction currency 390000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
4082 $
Price in auction currency 364348 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS66 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
