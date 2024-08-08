5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1863 with mark СПБ МИ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place July 25, 2024.

Сondition UNC (217) AU (56) XF (65) VF (11) F (3) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS66 (4) MS65 (44) MS64 (47) MS63 (56) MS62 (20) MS61 (3) MS60 (3) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (3) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) F15 (3) DETAILS (8) Service NGC (136) ННР (11) PCGS (21) ANA (1) RNGA (2)

