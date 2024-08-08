Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 7,200,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (373)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1863 with mark СПБ МИ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place July 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (40)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (26)
  • BAC (7)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Bolaffi (4)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • Empire (13)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (39)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • Imperial Coin (11)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Katz (9)
  • Künker (38)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • Leu (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (6)
  • Nihon (1)
  • NIKO (6)
  • Nomisma (4)
  • Numisbalt (17)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (40)
  • Rauch (6)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (8)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Tosunidis Coin House (1)
  • UBS (8)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (8)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
8697 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2899 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction AURORA - May 17, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
To auction
Russia 5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 27, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1863 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search