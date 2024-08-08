Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1863 СПБ МИ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Auktionen Frühwald
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 7,200,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (373)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1863 with mark СПБ МИ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 340 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 750,000. Bidding took place July 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (40)
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (26)
- BAC (7)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bolaffi (4)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (2)
- CNG (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- DNW (1)
- Empire (13)
- Frühwald (2)
- Goldberg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (39)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Höhn (1)
- iBelgica (1)
- Imperial Coin (11)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (38)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- Leu (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Montenegro (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (6)
- Nihon (1)
- NIKO (6)
- Nomisma (4)
- Numisbalt (17)
- Numismatica Genevensis (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (40)
- Rauch (6)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- SINCONA (8)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (7)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (2)
- Tosunidis Coin House (1)
- UBS (8)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (8)
- Восточно-европейский (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
8697 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2899 $
Price in auction currency 250000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 18
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search