Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: MDC Monaco
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 6,354,009
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (155)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1862 with mark СПБ ПФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52701 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,125. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3247 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3543 $
Price in auction currency 316200 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
