Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: MDC Monaco

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 6,354,009

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (155)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1862 with mark СПБ ПФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52701 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,125. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3247 $
Price in auction currency 280000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
3543 $
Price in auction currency 316200 RUB
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Coins.ee - April 21, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1862 СПБ ПФ at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

