Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 3,500,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (64)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1861 with mark СПБ ПФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8734 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 21,500. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3260 $
Price in auction currency 3004 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
