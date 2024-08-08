5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1861 with mark СПБ ПФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8734 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 21,500. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (28) AU (15) XF (17) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (5) MS62 (5) MS61 (7) MS60 (1) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (19) PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (8)

AURORA (4)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (4)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Helios (1)

Heritage (6)

Imperial Coin (2)

Katz (1)

Künker (6)

La Galerie Numismatique (2)

Monety i Medale (1)

NIKO (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (10)

Rauch (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (2)

UBS (2)

WCN (1)