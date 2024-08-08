Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 3,500,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (64)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1861 with mark СПБ ПФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8734 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 21,500. Bidding took place October 8, 2008.

Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3260 $
Price in auction currency 3004 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction Empire - November 25, 2021
Seller Empire
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction Empire - May 23, 2020
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 9, 2019
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1861 СПБ ПФ at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction

