5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1860 with mark СПБ ПФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (6) UNC (120) AU (40) XF (18) VF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (6) MS64 (17) MS63 (39) MS62 (30) MS61 (9) MS60 (2) AU58 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (5) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) PF63 (3) PF62 (1) DETAILS (3) ULTRA CAMEO (3) PL (2) Service ННР (19) NGC (63) PCGS (8) RNGA (9) GCN (1)

