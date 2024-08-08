Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 3,600,002

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (191)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1860 with mark СПБ ПФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (24)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (2)
  • AURORA (31)
  • Empire (11)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (13)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NIKO (5)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (34)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WCN (4)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4810 $
Price in auction currency 439298 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4099 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Warin Global Investments - May 11, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction NOONANS - April 5, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

