Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1860 СПБ ПФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 3,600,002
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (191)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1860 with mark СПБ ПФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 30,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2019.
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4810 $
Price in auction currency 439298 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
4099 $
Price in auction currency 3800 EUR
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
