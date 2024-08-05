Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,824,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24733 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (2)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Via (3)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 250 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Via - February 26, 2024
Seller Via
Date February 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Stack's - October 21, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Stack's - January 20, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Katz - November 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date November 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

