5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24733 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (13) AU (13) XF (15) VF (8) F (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (2) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (3) VF30 (1) PF64 (1) RB (6) BN (5) Service NGC (8) RNGA (1) PCGS (1)

