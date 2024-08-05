Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,824,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24733 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place April 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
