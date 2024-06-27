5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1868 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,300. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

