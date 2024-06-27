Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 831,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (57) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1868 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,300. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1180 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition MS60 RB
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
Seller Künker
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1868 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search