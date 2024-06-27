Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1868 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 831,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1868 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 4,300. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
249 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1180 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition MS60 RB
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
