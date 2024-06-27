Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ "Type 1867-1881" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ "Type 1867-1881" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ "Type 1867-1881" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1867 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,975. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
470 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1711 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

