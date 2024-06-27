Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ "Type 1867-1881" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1867 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,975. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
1711 $
Price in auction currency 7000 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******

Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
******

Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******

