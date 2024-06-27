5 Kopeks 1867 СПБ "Type 1867-1881" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1867 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33092 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,975. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

