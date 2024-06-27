Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,890,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1872 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 140,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (4)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Empire (4)
- Heritage (2)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (13)
- Katz (12)
- Künker (3)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Rare Coins (29)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (9)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search