Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,158,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (106) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1870 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31710 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (8)
- AURORA (9)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (6)
- Empire (5)
- Heritage (2)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- Katz (6)
- Künker (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (12)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (27)
- Stack's (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search