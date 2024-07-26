5 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1870 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31710 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place December 8, 2023.

