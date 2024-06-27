Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,277,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1869 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
917 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

