Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,277,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (163) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1869 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 666 sold at the Roma Numismatics Ltd. auction for GBP 1,400. Bidding took place July 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (13)
- AURORA (8)
- BAC (5)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (7)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Imperial Coin (18)
- Katz (20)
- Künker (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NIKO (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Pruvost (1)
- Rare Coins (32)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (3)
- RND (5)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- UBS (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
917 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search