Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 23,018,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1868 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS61 RB
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

