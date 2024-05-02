Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 23,018,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1868 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
