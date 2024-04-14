Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1867-1881" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1867-1881" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1867-1881" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,459,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8536 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition MS62 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Stack's - June 25, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
