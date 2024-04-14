Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1867-1881" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,459,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8536 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
246 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition MS62 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date June 25, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
