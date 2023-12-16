Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,697,280

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
490 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - August 4, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date August 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 30, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

