5 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,697,280
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 623 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 13,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 300 GBP
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
490 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
