5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1866 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (36) AU (35) XF (53) VF (23) F (1) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (7) MS63 (11) MS62 (3) MS61 (6) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (5) AU50 (6) XF45 (12) XF40 (6) VF35 (1) VF30 (6) DETAILS (6) RD (1) RB (4) BN (25) Service ННР (2) NGC (24) RNGA (1) PCGS (8)

