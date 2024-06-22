Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,767,040

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1866 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 3700 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
446 $
Price in auction currency 42017 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 24, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

