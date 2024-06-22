Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,767,040
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1866 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 64 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place October 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
446 $
Price in auction currency 42017 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 24, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
