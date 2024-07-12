Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 38,933,440

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (240)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1865 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25565 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

