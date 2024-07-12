Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 38,933,440
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (240)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1865 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25565 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,888. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (28)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (13)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (11)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (8)
- Empire (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (3)
- Herrero (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (30)
- Katz (29)
- Künker (6)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (10)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NIKO (2)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Pegasus Auctions (3)
- Rare Coins (41)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (2)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search