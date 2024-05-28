Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 26,042,240

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (208)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1864 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (24)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (21)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (11)
  • COINSNET (4)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (12)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Imperial Coin (31)
  • Katz (12)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • MUNZE (14)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (9)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • RND (4)
  • Roschberg Mynthandel AS (1)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Roschberg Mynthandel AS - March 16, 2024
Seller Roschberg Mynthandel AS
Date March 16, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1864 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search