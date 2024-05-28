Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 26,042,240
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1864
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1864 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 659 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place May 12, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
