Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,510,720

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1863 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
To auction

