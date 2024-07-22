Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,510,720
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1863 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
