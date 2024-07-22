5 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1863 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (38) XF (37) VF (22) VG (1) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (11) MS61 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (1) AU53 (4) AU50 (5) XF45 (9) XF40 (3) VF35 (4) VF30 (3) DETAILS (3) BN (21) Service ННР (2) NGC (18) RNGA (2) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (12)

AURORA (8)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (3)

Coins.ee (4)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (5)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (5)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (3)

Hermes Auctions (2)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (19)

Katz (6)

Künker (4)

Lucernae Numismática (1)

MS67 (3)

MUNZE (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (22)

Rauch (1)

RedSquare (5)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (6)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

WAG (1)

Знак (1)