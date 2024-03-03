Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,055,040

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1862 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - March 24, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date March 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1862 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search