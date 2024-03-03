Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1862 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,055,040
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1862 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 128 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 200,000. Bidding took place December 6, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
95 $
Price in auction currency 8500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU50 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search