5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 28,021,760
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1861 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29454 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
