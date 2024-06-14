Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,021,760

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1861 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29454 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,175. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 29, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 13, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Russia 5 Kopeks 1861 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

