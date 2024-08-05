Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,260,160
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (195)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1860 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place February 5, 2022.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
