Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,260,160

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (195)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1860 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place February 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (13)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (14)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (6)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (3)
  • Imperial Coin (26)
  • Katz (21)
  • Künker (4)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (26)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Via (2)
  • WAG (1)
  • Восточно-европейский (1)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Восточно-европейский - July 27, 2024
Seller Восточно-европейский
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Via - February 26, 2024
Seller Via
Date February 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS62 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1860 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search