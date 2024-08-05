5 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1860 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 196 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place February 5, 2022.

