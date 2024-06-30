Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,560,640

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1858 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2264 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 27,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Знак (3)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
3216 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Empire - June 16, 2022
Seller Empire
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Empire - December 24, 2021
Seller Empire
Date December 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 13, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date July 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Empire - April 18, 2020
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

