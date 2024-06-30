Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,560,640
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1858 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2264 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 27,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
3216 $
Price in auction currency 3000 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
791 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
