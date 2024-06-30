5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1858 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2264 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 27,500. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.

