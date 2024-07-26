Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,560,640

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1858
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1858 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 891 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (25)
  • AURORA (9)
  • Coins and Medals (7)
  • Coins.ee (14)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (4)
  • Heritage (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (30)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (11)
  • Künker (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (5)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (25)
  • Rauch (6)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • Russiancoin (23)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Spink (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

