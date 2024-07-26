Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1858 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,560,640
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1858
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1858 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 891 sold at the Auktionen Meister & Sonntag auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place June 3, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
