3 Kopeks 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the RND auction for RUB 125,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.

