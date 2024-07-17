Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1881 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Russian Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,133,333

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the RND auction for RUB 125,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Russia 3 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Stack's - October 23, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Niemczyk - May 6, 2016
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Empire - April 18, 2014
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1881 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 12, 2014
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 12, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

