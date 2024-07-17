Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1881 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,133,333
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1881 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the RND auction for RUB 125,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
409 $
Price in auction currency 1600 PLN
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition PF64 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date May 6, 2016
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date April 18, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search