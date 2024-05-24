Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 723,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1869 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (2)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1243 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1869 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
