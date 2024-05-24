Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1869 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 723,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1869 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 483 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1243 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
