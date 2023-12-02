3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1868 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

