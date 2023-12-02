Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 909,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1868 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1076 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1868 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
