Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1868 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 909,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1868
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1868 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
1076 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 RB CGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 RB RNGA
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
