Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ "Type 1867-1881" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ "Type 1867-1881" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ "Type 1867-1881" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1867 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 4806 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS66 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition PF63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
