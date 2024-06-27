Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ "Type 1867-1881" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1867 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 4806 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
374 $
Price in auction currency 33000 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition PF63 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
