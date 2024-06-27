3 Kopeks 1867 СПБ "Type 1867-1881" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1867 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1014 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (20) AU (12) XF (12) VF (6) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS63 (5) MS62 (3) MS60 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) PF65 (2) PF64 (2) PF63 (3) PF61 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (12) BN (6) Service RNGA (4) ННР (2) NGC (10) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (6)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (7)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (4)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (4)

MS67 (2)

Numimarket (1)

Rare Coins (12)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (2)

UBS (1)

WDA - MiM (1)