Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,017,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1872
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1872 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 22, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ at auction Goldberg - September 20, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date September 20, 2005
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

