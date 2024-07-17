Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1872 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,017,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1872
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1872 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1268 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 22, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1872 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
