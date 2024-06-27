Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper (0,028399999999999998)
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,017,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1870
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1870 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction AURORA - October 21, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 5, 2017
Russia 3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 5, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 5, 2017
Condition VF30
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1870 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

