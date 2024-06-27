Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1870 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper (0,028399999999999998)
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter null mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,017,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1870
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1870 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 180,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
