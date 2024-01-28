Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,525,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1869
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1869 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,300. Bidding took place June 16, 2017.
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 146 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1869 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
