3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1869 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,300. Bidding took place June 16, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (13) AU (15) XF (7) F (1) VG (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS62 (5) AU58 (11) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) PF64 (1) RB (4) BN (14) Service ННР (8) PCGS (2) NGC (9)

