Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,525,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1869
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1869 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,300. Bidding took place June 16, 2017.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - January 28, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS66 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 146 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1869 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
