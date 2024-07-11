Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,085,833

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1868
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1868 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 800 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
