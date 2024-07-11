3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1868 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 800 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (7) XF (14) VF (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (3) XF45 (6) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) BN (7) Service NGC (4) ННР (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (4)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (3)

Empire (4)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (2)

MUNZE (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NIKO (1)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Stack's (1)