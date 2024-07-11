Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1868 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1868 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 800 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 950. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
