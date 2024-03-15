Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1867-1881" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 160,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1867
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6695 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 29, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search