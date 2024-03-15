Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1867-1881" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1867-1881" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1867-1881" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 160,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1867
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6695 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition G
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Empire - December 12, 2020
Seller Empire
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 18, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 15, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date February 15, 2016
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 29, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date May 29, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1867 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

