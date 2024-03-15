3 Kopeks 1867 ЕМ "Type 1867-1881" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1867 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6695 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place June 24, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (4) VF (6) F (5) G (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) XF45 (3) VF30 (2) VF20 (1) F15 (1)