3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1866 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1373 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

