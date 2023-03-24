Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32,2 - 32,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,611,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1866
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1866 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1373 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
