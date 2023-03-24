Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32,2 - 32,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,611,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1866
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1866 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1373 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
2040 $
Price in auction currency 2040 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 11, 2018
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 11, 2018
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction AURORA - September 19, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1866 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

