Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1865 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2446 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 110. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
