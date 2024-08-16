Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32,2 - 32,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,749,333

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1865 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2446 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 110. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1865 ЕМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

