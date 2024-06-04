Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32,2 - 32,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 248,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1864
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1864 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (18)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (7)
- MS67 (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6250 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search