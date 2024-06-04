Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32,2 - 32,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 248,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1864
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1864 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 240,000. Bidding took place April 15, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 6250 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU58
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction MS67 - October 26, 2022
Seller MS67
Date October 26, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU58
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU58
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU58
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1864 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

