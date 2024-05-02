Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32,2 - 32,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,938,667
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1863 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
