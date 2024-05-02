Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32,2 - 32,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,938,667

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1863 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 10,000. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russiancoin (17)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 16, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - September 30, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 24, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1863 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 12, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1863 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Category
Year
Search