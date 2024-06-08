Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32,2 - 32,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,342,933

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1860 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,450. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (9)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (16)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (4)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (10)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Coinhouse - August 19, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date August 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 28, 2022
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1860 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search