3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1860 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,450. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (18) AU (23) XF (26) VF (29) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (3) MS62 (3) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU53 (4) AU50 (1) XF40 (4) VF35 (9) VF30 (1) BN (19) Service NGC (12) RNGA (4) ННР (2) PCGS (4)

