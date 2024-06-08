Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1860 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32,2 - 32,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,342,933
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1860 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,450. Bidding took place December 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (10)
- AURORA (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (9)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (16)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (4)
- RedSquare (4)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (10)
- SINCONA (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
988 $
Price in auction currency 82500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
